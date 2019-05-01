Former Girlfriends Shed New Light on Demise of Michael Hutchence of INXS

The death of INXS singer Michael Hutchence never quite made sense to fans who learned of the details from afar, but those close to him knew something was wrong in the years leading up his passing, which was ruled a suicide.

Model Helena Christensen, who dated Hutchence for four years, broke her silence in the new documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence. Christensen said things started to change in 1992 after the singer was assaulted by a cab driver and hit his head.

"He was unconscious and there was blood coming out of his mouth and ear," Christensen said in the documentary as told by Marie Claire. "I thought he was dead."

Christensen said Hutchence’s personality started to change and he became more aggressive.

"Something drastic happened,” she added. “I was deeply sad, confused and bewildered, but at the same time it couldn’t have continued that way.”

Related: Previously Unheard Michael Hutchence Recordings to be Featured on Doc About Late INXS Singer

Christensen started dating Hutchence after he moved on from Kylie Minogue. She also spoke about the couple’s relationship in the documentary.

“He had insatiable curiosity, all the good things in life and some (of) the bad,” the singer said as told by NME. “He opened up a whole new world for me. A lot of it was based around pleasure, let’s face it.”

Hutchence died at the age of 37 in 1998, less than a year after INXS released Elegantly Wasted featuring the danceable title track that harkened back to the band’s prime. INXS went toe to toe with band’s like U2 in the mid to late-80s with the help of the hit-laden 1987 album Kick. It featured four top ten singles including “Devil Inside.”