Dave Grohl Cooks BBQ For Weary Firefighters
See the pics from his visit to Calabasas
These are trying times in California, with wildfires ravaging the state from north to south. But there have been countless heartwarming stories to come out of the ongoing tragedy, and the most recent one involves Dave Grohl.
Related: Blink-182 Supports California Wildfire Victims with New T-Shirt
The Foo Fighters frontman stopped by Fire Station 68 in Calabasas and treated weary firefighters and their families to a rocking meal.
The station’s Instagram features a picture from the visit and includes the caption: “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of @foofighters. He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq. Thanks Dave! It was excellent!”
View this post on Instagram
It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent! . . #hillfire #malibu #hiddenhills #simivalley #lacofd @abc7la #firefamily #nfl #losangelesrams #thousandoaks #simivalley #newburypark #oakpark #evacuation #losangelescounty #lacofd #losangelescountyfiredepartment #firestation68 #abc7eyewitness #calabasas #woolseyfire #fireman #firefighter #lafd #firestation #foofighters #davegrohl
A family member of a firefighter also just posted a pic on twitter.
Dave Grohl and family cooking some home BBQ for my husbands station last night. Gracious!!! ----------------❤️ @foofighters #DaveGrohl #LAFD73 #LAFD @LAFD pic.twitter.com/bzzMgneeUT— Fallon Cavanagh (@FallonCavanagh) November 13, 2018
Grohl has made a side job out his passion for BBQ, and no one is surprised to see one of the nicest guys in rock put it to good use.