A Celine Dion Biopic is Coming

Another music-filled biopic is in the works – this time about international singing star Céline Dion. Variety reports The Power of Love will begin shooting in France in a few weeks.

Related: Katy Perry Praises Celine Dion: Says She Is "Down To Earth" and Has The "Most Amazing Energy"

The film will star French actress Valérie Lemercier, who will also direct. She told Variety that she was inspired by Dion’s strength and determination, especially after the death of her husband. René Angélil was a music producer and talent manager when he first met a 12-year-old Dion. They began a relationship 8 years later and were married in 1994. Angélil died of a heart attack in 2016.

The Power of Love will feature some of Dion’s biggest hits, like "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic, with her blessing. The film is expected to be released in France in 2020.