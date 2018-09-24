Pumpkin Ice Cream

Dreamstime

Blue Bells Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream Returns

September 24, 2018
It is now officially Fall, and that means everything will be flavored pumpkin spice. That includes your favorite ice cream as well. 

Blue Bell has announced that they are bringing back their Spiced Pumpkin Pecan flavored ice cream. It’s combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.

You can pick up a half gallon for a limited time at your local retailer starting on Monday, September 24th. Hurry and take care of your pumpkin spice craving. 

Via: FOX 4 News

