Blue Bells Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream Returns

It is now officially Fall, and that means everything will be flavored pumpkin spice. That includes your favorite ice cream as well.

Blue Bell has announced that they are bringing back their Spiced Pumpkin Pecan flavored ice cream. It’s combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.

You can pick up a half gallon for a limited time at your local retailer starting on Monday, September 24th. Hurry and take care of your pumpkin spice craving.

We love a good Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream this time of year! The flavor returns to stores beginning today. Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce. pic.twitter.com/aYUJ4qdhvS — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 24, 2018

Via: FOX 4 News