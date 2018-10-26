Peppermint Ice Cream

Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Bringing Back Two Holiday Favorites

With exactly two months to go before Christmas, Blue Bell announced their two-holiday flavors. 

Get into the holiday spirit early with Blue Bells Peppermint Bark and Peppermint ice cream, now available in stores.

Blues Bells Peppermint Bark ice cream is full of dark and white chocolate chunks that are filled with crushed peppermint candies mixed with white mint ice cream. You can munch on this dessert while your curled up on the couch watching Christmas movies.

Blue Bells Peppermint ice cream has been around for more than four decades. Its pink ice cream has green and red peppermint pieces sprinkled throughout. The perfect snack if you have a sweet tooth.

