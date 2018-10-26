Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Bringing Back Two Holiday Favorites

With exactly two months to go before Christmas, Blue Bell announced their two-holiday flavors.

Get into the holiday spirit early with Blue Bells Peppermint Bark and Peppermint ice cream, now available in stores.

Blues Bells Peppermint Bark ice cream is full of dark and white chocolate chunks that are filled with crushed peppermint candies mixed with white mint ice cream. You can munch on this dessert while your curled up on the couch watching Christmas movies.

We promised exciting news and returning favorites! Today, we’re officially kicking off the holiday season with the release of Peppermint Bark Ice Cream - a mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies. pic.twitter.com/Be3nvbuEhg — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018

Blue Bells Peppermint ice cream has been around for more than four decades. Its pink ice cream has green and red peppermint pieces sprinkled throughout. The perfect snack if you have a sweet tooth.

It was mint to be! Peppermint Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. This refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled w/peppermint candy pieces has been a Blue Bell favorite for more than 40 years! We have one more Christmas gift to help ring in the season. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/pYZwtb05Vi — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018

Via: FOX 4 News