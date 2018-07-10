Blue Bell Has Released Another Fan Favorite Flavor

What an awesome way to celebrate ice-cream month.

Last week Blue Bell gave us back one of our favorite summertime treats, the Fudge Bar. Now they’ve done it again.

In honor of National Ice-Cream Month Blue Bell will be bringing back a few fan favorites. This week you can go pick up a pint of Krazy Kookie Dough ice-cream at your local grocery store. The cake batter ice cream is loaded with sugar cookie dough pieces in bright shades of green, blue and pink.

It’s krazy good and it returns to stores beginning today! Krazy Kookie Dough is our flavorful Cake Batter Ice Cream loaded with sugar cookie dough pieces in bright shades of green, blue and pink. Available in the pint size. #bluebell #bluebellicecream #icecream pic.twitter.com/6SyynsQtKY — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 9, 2018

It’s currently unknown as to how long the flavor will be sold in stores, better hurry and get a pint or two while you can.

Via: WFAA