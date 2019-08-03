Blink-182 Was On Lock Down During El Paso Shooting

Saturday afternoon Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus started tweeting that he and the band were on lockdown at their hotel in El Paso after reports came in that there was an active shooter in the vicinity.

According to Hoppus he and the band had just finished breakfast and were about to head to the mall when they received a text from their security team. Earlier in the day, local authorities responded to an active shooter at the Wal-Mart near El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall; multiple deaths were confirmed.

we are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings. — mark hoppus.--️‍-- (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

we were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. then — mark hoppus.--️‍-- (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

the intercom said there are reports of another shooting across the street at the bassett place mall. i don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. so terrible. — mark hoppus.--️‍-- (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building. — mark hoppus.--️‍-- (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

Blink-182 is currently on tour with Lil Wayne; the two are scheduled to play the Haskins Center in El Paso on Sunday, August 4th.

Via: Billboard