Mark Hoppus

Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Blink-182 Was On Lock Down During El Paso Shooting

August 3, 2019
Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Saturday afternoon Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus started tweeting that he and the band were on lockdown at their hotel in El Paso after reports came in that there was an active shooter in the vicinity. 

According to Hoppus he and the band had just finished breakfast and were about to head to the mall when they received a text from their security team. Earlier in the day, local authorities responded to an active shooter at the Wal-Mart near El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall; multiple deaths were confirmed.

Blink-182 is currently on tour with Lil Wayne; the two are scheduled to play the Haskins Center in El Paso on Sunday, August 4th.

Via: Billboard 

Tags: 
Blink-182
El Paso
Tweets
Mark Hoppus

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes