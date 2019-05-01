Zac Efron Praises James Hetfields Performance In Upcoming Ted Bundy Movie

Looks like we'll have something to look forward to watching on Netflix this weekend.

Actor Zac Efron sat down with Jimmy Kimmel this week and talked about his upcoming Ted Bundy movie 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.' One of the actors Efron got to work with was Metallica frontman James Hetfield, who plays the police officer that arrests Bundy for the first time.

When asked what it was like to work with Hetfield for the first time Efron said that he was stunned by his performance.

"James Hetfield, to his credit, he came in and absolutely nailed the part, he just crushed it. It’s like he’s been acting his own life. He had no fear. He did a great job. I was ready to maybe give James Hetfield a tip or something, but he didn’t ask for a single one. James Hetfield is the shit! He's been through it all. "

Check out Zac Efron's interview down below.

Video of Zac Efron Apologizes to Christian Bale

Via: Loudwire