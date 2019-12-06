YouTuber, Plays Cover To Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ With Melons

He has an incredible ability to make real instruments out of food

YouTube is one of the largest streaming platforms, where many upcoming artist and influencers create their path towards being recognized and create a path towards a successful career.

There is a wide array of talented individuals that can be viewed on YouTube. One brilliant YouTuber, and musician Toni Patenen from Finland, known as “Pupsi,” plays a rendition to cover songs in a unique way.

He creates instruments out of food. He carves them up and places holes in them creating them into a functional musical instrument. Watch him create and make a tune through his innovative creations.

Check out the cover to the song, “All Star” from Smash Mouth. He created the innovative instruments out of melons. Yes, melons, all types of melons including watermelon, cantaloupe and even honeydew.

In his YouTube video he shows how he creates the instruments then rocks out with the recognizable tune to “All Star,” with his melon playing compilation.

This is quite impressive and extremely ingenious!

Via: Nerdist 

