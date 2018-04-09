YouTube Accused Of Illegally Collecting Underage Children's Data

Just in the knick of time, YouTube is ready to take some of the heat off of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Apparently, YouTube has been illegally collecting data from children. According to The Guardian, a coalition of 23 child advocacy, consumer, and privacy groups have filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission for violating child protection laws. Allegedly Google has been collecting data on children under the age of 13, everything from location, device identifiers, and phone numbers then tracks them from website to website without parental permission.

Josh Golin, executive director of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood says...

"For years, Google has abdicated its responsibility to kids and families by disingenuously claiming YouTube — a site rife with popular cartoons, nursery rhymes, and toy ads — is not for children under 13. Google profits immensely by delivering ads to kids and must comply with Coppa. It’s time for the FTC to hold Google accountable for its illegal data collection and advertising practices."

Even though YouTube created a kids app back in 2015, about 80% of YouTube users are ages 6 to 12.

YouTube has responded, a spokesperson for the company says...

"While we haven’t received the complaint, protecting kids and families has always been a top priority for us. We will read the complaint thoroughly and evaluate if there are things we can do to improve. Because YouTube is not for children, we’ve invested significantly in the creation of the YouTube Kids app to offer an alternative specifically designed for children."