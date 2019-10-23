Young Jessica Biel Was Not a Fan Of Hubby's Boy Band

Believe it or not Jessica Biel was not of fan of her hubby’s boy band in her teenage days, and Jimmy Fallon has evidence of it. Yikes, this might get her in some trouble.

Jessica Biel made a guest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show​ Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to promote her new Watch Series Limetown. Jimmy Fallon had another subject up his sleeve with some archived footage of young Biel in a 1999 interview.

Video of Jessica Biel Shaded Justin Timberlake and *NSYNC: &quot;Cool, I Guess&quot;

In the video clip she was asked if she was a fan of the her now husband’s boy band.

She said, “To be honest, I don’t really listen. I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

Biel could not help but just laugh over her teenage self. After watching she says, “I am so screwed.”

She explains herself I simply wasn’t into the pop music genre at the time, but still does not know the ‘NSYNC iconic songs.

“I was just listening to old-school stuff,” she said. “I was listening to theater productions; I was listening to Rent. I knew every word of Rent. I was listening to Motown. I, like, lived under a rock.”

Via: People