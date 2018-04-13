'Yodeling Walmart Boy' Might Be Playing Coachella This Year

Chances are you've at least heard of Mason Ramsey, AKA the Yodeling Walmart Boy or Lil'Hank Williams. Mason went viral a few weeks back after a video surfaced of the 11-year-old singing his heart out to the classic Hank Williams song "Lovesick Blues."

Mason's career has since blown up. He even recently made an appearance on 'Ellen' and was quickly booked for the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. But things are just getting started for Mason. Sources close to the boy say he's set to play Coachella, sharing the stage with several artists, including Whethan, a young DJ at 2:45pm on Friday.

Mason recently posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Can't wait to see California again! Hope y'all are ready cause we're bringing the country to @coachella."

There's also reports of several artists, including Post Malone, reaching out to Mason for more performances.

Via TMZ