100.3 Jack FM,Mason Ramsey,Lil'Hank Williams,Hank Williams,Yodeling Walmart Boy,Viral,Coachella,2018,Post Malone,Ellen,Viral,Concert

Dreamstime

'Yodeling Walmart Boy' Might Be Playing Coachella This Year

April 13, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Music
Music News
Shows

Chances are you've at least heard of Mason Ramsey, AKA the Yodeling Walmart Boy or Lil'Hank Williams. Mason went viral a few weeks back after a video surfaced of the 11-year-old singing his heart out to the classic Hank Williams song "Lovesick Blues."

I got a feeling called the blues... everyone’s favorite. #blues #lovesickblues #hankwilliams #yodel #littlehank

A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on

Mason's career has since blown up. He even recently made an appearance on 'Ellen' and was quickly booked for the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. But things are just getting started for Mason. Sources close to the boy say he's set to play Coachella, sharing the stage with several artists, including Whethan, a young DJ at 2:45pm on Friday.

Mason recently posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Can't wait to see California again! Hope y'all are ready cause we're bringing the country to @coachella."

Can’t wait to see California again! Hope y’all are ready cause we’re bringing the country to @coachella -- Will be on at 2:45 in the Sahara Tent with Whethan

A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on

There's also reports of several artists, including Post Malone, reaching out to Mason for more performances.

Via TMZ

Tags: 
100.3 Jack FM
Mason Ramsey
Lil'Hank Williams
Hank Williams
Yodeling Walmart Boy
Viral
Coachella
2018
Post Malone
Ellen
concert
READ MORE READ LESS