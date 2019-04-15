Texas WWII Veteran Celebrated His 100th Birthday By Eating At Whataburger

Where did you celebrate your birthday, better yet where do you plan on celebrating your next birthday? Maybe next year enjoy the simple things in life for your birthday, like eating a burger from your favorite fast food restaurant.

That’s exactly what C.J “Red” Wallace did.

Wallace served as an Army radar technician in World War II, for 27 years he worked at the General Motors Arlington Assembly Plant. For his 100th birthday, he just wanted to go to his local Whataburger in Malakoff, Texas.

When Wallace pulled up in a white stretch limousine Whataburger brought out the red carpet where his friends and family were waiting to greet him upon arrival. Whataburger employees decked out the whole restaurant with decorations.

What do you get someone for their 100th birthday that they haven’t gotten already? 100 different birthday cards are what was given to Wallace as a gift along with a red, white and blue cake birthday cake. When asked what the secret is to living so long, he credited excise as the key.

“Exercise! I worked hard all my life. I’ve just, you know, I’ve worked at the job and go out and cut wood. And I just, I’ve worked. I don’t sit still in the house. I stay outside. And if you want to live a long time, you better get plenty of exercise.”

Via: FOX 4 News