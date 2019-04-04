Jimmy Fallon Had WWE Wrestlers Read Trash Talk Written By Kids, And Its Hilarious

When it comes to trash talk, it’s better to let the professionals do the talking. With WrestleMania 35 taking place this weekend, some of wrestling’s biggest stars stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and got a chance to deliver some intimidating lines, written by children.

Video of Kid Trash Talk with WWE Superstars

The Tonight Show collected submissions from children age’s five to eleven, and the results were incredible. While the trash talk used in professional wrestling can be seen by some as corny, these kids brought it to a whole new level.

Braun Strowman, winner of last year’s WWE Royal Rumble, came out to deliver the line, “I’m gonna kick your butt until you fall in the lake! And I’m not joking! Because when I’m kidding … I say knock, knock!” Other WWE stars included in the bit were Carmella, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins.

So good! Had me laughing hard. — Jamie Ann Morgan (@jamiemorgan5984) April 4, 2019

Alright @jimmyfallon and @WWE this absolutely is the best (especially @TrueKofi but you had to expect that) https://t.co/uh4XzjbFPD — Ryan Casey (@roscone5) April 4, 2019

Fans of the WWE were excited to see some of their favorite wrestlers on the Tonight Show, and were entertained by the hilarious lines written by children. WrestleMania 35 will take place this weekend, April 7th, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Via People