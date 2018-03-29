WWE Power Couple The Miz and Maryse Welcome Baby Girl

WWE couple Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet Mizanin welcomed their first child on Tuesday evening, March 27. The couple shared matching photos with the caption, “Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm.” According to PEOPLE, the couple hosted a baby shower on Valentine's Day with celebrity guests such as Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, Total Divas co-star Rosa Mendes and Dolph Zigler.

The couple first announced their baby back in September during a Monday Night Raw event. Miz said, "My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news,” The Miz, 37, told the crowd. “We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you."