Emmy Awards Showed The Wrong Person During The In Memoriam Tribute Video

Looks like someone made a pretty big mistake at the Emmy Awards.

Every year the Emmy Awards, The Oscars and every other award show pays tribute to those we've lost in the past year. Somewhere along the way someone got confused and used a photo of a living person in place of someone who had passed.

Four-time Oscar-winning composer and conductor, Andre Previn passed away back in February at the age of 89. During the in memoriam tribute, his name was placed over a picture of Grammy-winning composer Leonard Slatkin, who is still very much alive.

Must have been a pretty big shock to Leonard Slatkin; the composer had a good sense of humor and tweeted out his own tribute to Andre Previn.

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

Jimmy Kimmel and his team took notice and interviewed Slatkin the day after the Emmy Awards.

Check out their hilarious interview down below.

Video of Jimmy Kimmel on Emmys In Memoriam Mistake

Via: IGN