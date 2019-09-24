Emmy Awards Showed The Wrong Person During The In Memoriam Tribute Video

Emmy Award Statue

Looks like someone made a pretty big mistake at the Emmy Awards. 

Every year the Emmy Awards, The Oscars and every other award show pays tribute to those we've lost in the past year. Somewhere along the way someone got confused and used a photo of a living person in place of someone who had passed. 

Four-time Oscar-winning composer and conductor, Andre Previn passed away back in February at the age of 89. During the in memoriam tribute, his name was placed over a picture of Grammy-winning composer Leonard Slatkin, who is still very much alive. 

Must have been a pretty big shock to Leonard Slatkin; the composer had a good sense of humor and tweeted out his own tribute to Andre Previn. 

Jimmy Kimmel and his team took notice and interviewed Slatkin the day after the Emmy Awards. 

Check out their hilarious interview down below.

Via: IGN 

