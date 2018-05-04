Would You Survive Thanos In Avengers: Infinity War? This Website Will Tell You!

You don't have to see Avengers: Infinity War to know that Thanos is a bad dude. His onscreen time over the last few years has been small (until Infinity War), but it's always been evident that he's completely happy destroying everyone and everything.

Ok, if you haven't seen Infinity War yet and don't want to read spoilers...STOP READING NOW!

No seriously, we will spoil the entire movie and ruin it for you, so stop reading!

Now, for those of you who have seen Infinity War...dear Lord the ending! It left us shook! SHOOK! Poor Spidey. Thanos meant business when he said he would destroy half of the world. Obviously, we all know who did and didn't survive the film, but would you have survived in the Marvel world when Thanos snapped his fingers?

Well, there's a way to find out! It's a website called Did Thanos Kill Me. You have a 50% chance of survival. All you have to do is click HERE, to find our if you made it out alive.

You will either get this message...

Or this message...