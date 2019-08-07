Here's Why Woody Harrelson Turned Down 'Jerry Maguire'

August 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Woody Harrelson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Could you imagine what Jerry Maguire would have been like without Tom Cruise? Might have been a lot different. 

In a recent interview with Esquire, actor Woody Harrelson revealed that he was offered the role of Jerry Maguire but turned it down the minute it was offered to him. 

“I was offered—what’s the ‘show me the money’ movie? ‘Jerry Maguire?’ I was offered ‘Jerry Maguire,’ and I said to James L. Brooks, one of the film’s producers, ‘Nobody is going to give a s–t about an agent.”

Little did Harrelson know how well the movie would do. The role was then offered to Tom Cruise where he went on to win a Golden Globe and was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role in Jerry Maguire. 

Harrelson said that he almost turned down the role of Tallahassee in the 2009 hit 'Zombieland'.

“My agent sent me the script, and I said, ‘Zombies, dude? Really? Has it come to this?’ And he said, ‘Will you please just read it?’ Finally, I did, and I’m like, ‘Damn. That’s good writing,'”

Via: Page Six

