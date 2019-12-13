Texas Bank Accidentally Deposits $37 Million In Woman's Account

A Dallas woman went to the bank to deposit cash into her account, she then checks her account later and what it says shocks her!

She checks her bank app noticing it says there is over $37 million in her account.

She said she had to take a breath to call her husband about it then her bank to see if it was real.

The bank said it was an error and the bank took their money back. The error came from when they had to manually enter foreign currency that she deposited.

Video of Dallas Woman Discovers $37M Deposited In Her Personal Bank Account

This happened to a man in New York when $5 million was put into his account and he went to spent it on gifts and other things but was sentenced to probation for it all. The man was charged with larceny but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a deal.

Via CBS DFW