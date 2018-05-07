Woman Was More Excited To Meet Rob Lowe Than She Was On Her Wedding Day

Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life. That is until you meet dreamy actor Rob Lowe.

It's Rob Lowe! He's funny, he's gorgeous, he was on Parks and Rec, and he chases Bigfoot with his kids. What's not to love about meeting him for the first time?

Reddit user The Nervous Poops shared a hilarious comparison between his wife on their wedding day VS the wife after meeting Rob Lowe. It would appear that meeting Rob Lowe was way better than getting married.

Just look at her, she's beaming with joy for Rob Lowe.