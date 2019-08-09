Woman Is Arrested After Using ‘Vampire Blood’ To Frame Her Neighbor

What do you use your leftover Halloween make up for? This lady tried to frame her neighbors with her leftover makeup.

Police in New Hampshire received a call from a woman claiming that a neighbor broke into her apartment and assaulted her. When police arrived they found the apartment ransacked and woman covered in blood.

She told the officers that her neighbors broke down her door then punched and scratched her. According to the arrest affidavit, upon further inspection police discovered that the red substance on the floor was “fluid not consistent with blood.”

The officers then found a plastic tube of “vampire blood" commonly used at Halloween inside the residence and that the blackness around her eyes was only makeup.

The woman was then arrested and charged with falsifying physical evidence and giving a false report to law enforcement.

Via: New York Post