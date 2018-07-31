Woman Sues Canada Dry Ginger Ale For Not Using Real Ginger

Wait there’s no ginger in ginger ale? Does this mean there’s no lemon and lime in Sprite?

A woman in New York has filed a lawsuit against Canada Dry Ginger Ale and their parent company Dr. Pepper Snapple for leading consumers to believe their soda contained real ginger.

After looking at what ingredients are in Canada Dry Ginger Ale, the lady might have a point. The suit filed says that “Canada Dry Ginger Ale is made from carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, preservatives and 'natural flavors,' i.e., a flavor compound comprised predominately of flavor extracts not derived from ginger, and a minuscule amount of a ginger flavor extract.”

The woman filing the lawsuit believed that they were using real ginger root and even thought that it was a healthier option compared to other sodas.

The suit also claims that during 2007 when sodas were being viewed in a negative light, Canada Dry started emphasizing that its soda was "made with real ginger".

Via: CBS News