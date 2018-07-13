Woman Sues Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek

An L.A. woman is suing Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek claiming that his dog charged at her.

The woman, Hanna Ketai, is claiming that she was walking her dog down the street where Trebek lives where a "large black dog" came running from Trebek's property.

The documents says that Ketai screamed and fell on her knees and hands into the street and that a large SUV was headed her way, but a good samaritan helped her to safety.

As a result of the incident, she is suffering physically, emotionally and mental pain, anxiety and that it affected her work abilities.

So far, no word from Trebek's representative.

TMZ