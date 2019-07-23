Woman Storms Into McDonald's Kitchen, Fires Gun Because Her Fries Were Cold

A woman in Garden City, Georgia wasn't pleased when the fries she ordered were allegedly cold. So much so, that she apparently stormed the McDonald's kitchen and fired a shot into the floor: right as the manager was going back to get her some new fries.

By the time the Garden City Police arrived on the scene, she had left. However, the cops caught up with her: stopping her car, and arresting her.

The woman, allegedly 27-year-old Lillian Shantel Tarver, was held on charges of fleeing a police officer for a felony offense, aggravated assault, several alleged driving offenses, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit certain felonies, battery, reckless conduct and armed robbery. It's not clear if her arrest was related to what happened at the McDonald's restaurant.

Source: Newsweek

