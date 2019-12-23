Woman Says Flying Catfish Smashed Her Car's Windshield

The story is just as crazy as the facts are.

December 23, 2019
If you're planning on driving though North Carolina, you better keep an eye out for flying (or, in this case, dropping) fish.

Rhesa Walston, who lives in Washington, N.C., was driving home the other night when a large bird (probably a hawk) caught her eye: it was carrying a humongous catfish.  Before she knew it, the flying fowl dropped the fish on her windshield: causing a huge crash and visible dimple.  Check out the Facebook post below!

Source: Fox News

