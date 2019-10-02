Model With Halloween Makeup Gets Rushed To Hospital, Causing A Stir In ER

She suffered a panic attack with gory make up still on

October 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Halloween Makeup

Credit: Getty Images/esp2k

Jai Fears suffers from panic attacks.  She recently had one while sitting in makeup as the artist worked on an inspired zombie make-up look.  After sitting in makeup for three hours Fears, began having a serious panic attack.  She was immediately rushed to the hospital with her zombie inspired make up still on.

The hospital emergency room, took her admittance very seriously not realizing the makeup she was wearing was not real.  Her makeup was mistaken for a medical emergency.  This caused a real stir up in the hospital, as they thought she was being admitted for trauma.

The hospital released this statement to Fox.

“The emergency room is not a place for fun and games,” a spokesperson told the news outlet. “They see many patients with severe medical issues where lives are at stake. Doctors need to be able to focus on those patients with true emergencies.”

Fears was sent home the same day. Fears emphasized that while the reaction was humorous, anxiety is not. She posted this on Facebook.

