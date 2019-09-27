Woman Pumping Gas Gets Kicked In The Head By Deer

A woman in Georgia went to go fill up her gas tank before work when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.

Check out the video footage below:

Video of VIDEO: Deer knocks woman in head

Lynda Tennent, the woman kicked by the wildlife deer said she was pumping gas when the incident occurred.

Tennent thought she was being robbed at first, but in reality it was the deer’s hoof that hit her when she wasn’t looking.

She stood there for a minute to process what happened. It is unknown whether she suffered any other injuries after the kick, but is in good spirits.

Via: New York Post