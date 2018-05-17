Woman Hit With $7,000 Shipping Charge After Ordering Toilet Paper On Amazon

Barbara Carroll was just trying to save some money by buying her toilet paper in bulk. Instead, she was charged $7,000 for shipping and handling...

Carroll works as a building manager, and part of her duties include restocking bathrooms with toilet paper. She purchased just three boxes for her building from Amazon. The order totaled $88.17.

Of course, she was shocked to see a charge of over $7,000 on her bank statement days later. Carroll told WSB, "After I screamed I thought, 'Oh this is not a problem, this is Amazon and Amazon will take care of it.'"

Amazon claims the shipping costs came from the third-party seller. Carroll did eventually get a refund from Amazon, and the company has taken action against the selling. According to Amazon, third-party sellers are not allowed to add "excessive order fulfillment and shipping costs."

Amazon later released a statement claiming, "We have selling policies that all sellers agree to before selling on Amazon, and we take action against those that violate them and harm our customer experience."

Via USA Today