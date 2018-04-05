This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In A Bag Of Trader Joe's Kale

For all of you out there looking for a reason to ignore any and everything green on your plate, here's the perfect excuse. Grace Goldstein was treated to an unpleasant surprise in a bag of kale purchased at Trader Joe's.

Goldstein purchased the bag before realizing there was a dead lizard hanging out among the greens. Kate Berner, a friend of Grace, shared the disgusting find on Twitter with the caption, "I’m the number 1 #traderjoes apologist, but this lizard in my friend’s kale isn’t great..."

I’m the number 1 #traderjoes apologist, but this lizard in my friend’s kale isn’t great... pic.twitter.com/mLd5gOxk1Y — Kate Berner (@KateBerner) April 4, 2018

Trader Joe's released a statement after the incident went viral, saying, "We are committed to providing customers with great products of the highest quality and are currently working with our vendor to look into and address the matter."

Via Mashable