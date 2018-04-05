100.3 Jack FM,Trader Joe's,Dead,Lizard,Kale,Greens,Viral,Gross,Food

This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In A Bag Of Trader Joe's Kale

April 5, 2018
For all of you out there looking for a reason to ignore any and everything green on your plate, here's the perfect excuse. Grace Goldstein was treated to an unpleasant surprise in a bag of kale purchased at Trader Joe's.

Goldstein purchased the bag before realizing there was a dead lizard hanging out among the greens. Kate Berner, a friend of Grace, shared the disgusting find on Twitter with the caption, "I’m the number 1 #traderjoes apologist, but this lizard in my friend’s kale isn’t great..."

Trader Joe's released a statement after the incident went viral, saying, "We are committed to providing customers with great products of the highest quality and are currently working with our vendor to look into and address the matter."

@traderjoes Why is there a lizard in my bag of kale? ------ have never been so appropriate. #traderjoes #kale #lizard #lizardinkale #vomit

A post shared by Grace Goldstein (@gracielou_who) on

Via Mashable

