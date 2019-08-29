Crows Keep Bringing Woman Trash After She Feeds Them

A little act of kindness goes a long way, even if it isn’t towards a human.

Melinda Green, who lives in San Francisco noticed that there were crows sitting outside on her fire escape. She thought it would be nice to welcome the birds and start feeding them.

Little did she know that she had just made friends with the crows as they kept returning for more food. One day a crow returned with an object and placed it in front of Green. It was a shiny label from a champagne bottle.

At first, she didn’t think anything of it, but then the gifts kept piling up. Soon the crows brought her other items such as colorful rocks, bones, nuts from shells, and even a gummy bear.

In time Green became acquainted with the crows and even watched them grow up and start their own families.

"I've learned just how similar crow families and dynamics are to human families," she said. "They seem to have long-term relationships and to raise one or two children at a time in nuclear families. The parents are clearly actively teaching their children. They clearly want to show them where the nice lady lives and how to get treats from her."

Via: The Dodo