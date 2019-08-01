Woman Plays Metallica Music To Scare Off Wild Cougar

There are many benefits to listening to Metallica on full blast. Other than getting the blood pumping, or easing one’s mind, Metallica is also good for animal repellent apparently. A woman in Canada recently came across a cougar in the woods and used Metallica to ward of the rogue wildlife.

A Canadian woman fends off attack from hungry cougar using Metallica song Don't Tread On Me https://t.co/RCZAEVNb1A — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) August 1, 2019

Dee Gallant was taking her husky for a walk near Duncan, British Columbia when she came across a cougar lurking in the woods. “I couldn't make it out at first and thought, 'Oh, that is a strange colour. That's not a tree,'" said Gallant of her first sighting of the cougar. After yelling at the cougar didn’t work, Gallant knew she had to try something else.

She then decided to take out her phone and find the loudest song she had, which happened to be Metallica’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me.’ Gallant said, “That was also the message I wanted to convey to the cougar... As soon as it started to play, he buggered off into the bush.”

This I just like how a boy saved himself from wolves by playing a Megadeth song. Metal saves lives people! — The_Sexy_Mexi (@el_sexy_mexi66) August 1, 2019

Probably the most metal thing I’ve read all week — Hunter harshbarger -- (@wicked_ninja123) August 1, 2019

Based on social media reaction, playing Metallica in the face of a cougar to scare it off may be the most metal thing of all time. Luckily for Dee Gallant, it worked and her and her dog were safe from the cougar. At least now everyone knows, if venturing in the woods, bring speakers and some Metallica.

Via Loudersound