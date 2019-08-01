Woman Plays Metallica Music To Scare Off Wild Cougar

The Woman Played ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ To Ward Off The Cougar Attack

August 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Metallica

Anthony Behar

Categories: 
Animals
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Music News
Travel

There are many benefits to listening to Metallica on full blast. Other than getting the blood pumping, or easing one’s mind, Metallica is also good for animal repellent apparently. A woman in Canada recently came across a cougar in the woods and used Metallica to ward of the rogue wildlife.

Dee Gallant was taking her husky for a walk near Duncan, British Columbia when she came across a cougar lurking in the woods. “I couldn't make it out at first and thought, 'Oh, that is a strange colour. That's not a tree,'" said Gallant of her first sighting of the cougar. After yelling at the cougar didn’t work, Gallant knew she had to try something else.

She then decided to take out her phone and find the loudest song she had, which happened to be Metallica’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me.’ Gallant said, “That was also the message I wanted to convey to the cougar... As soon as it started to play, he buggered off into the bush.”

Based on social media reaction, playing Metallica in the face of a cougar to scare it off may be the most metal thing of all time. Luckily for Dee Gallant, it worked and her and her dog were safe from the cougar. At least now everyone knows, if venturing in the woods, bring speakers and some Metallica.

Via Loudersound

Tags: 
Metallica
Cougar
Woods
Canada
Cougar Attack
funny
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes