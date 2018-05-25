Woman Bored In Traffic, Gets Out Of Her Car For A Dance Session

May 25, 2018
Here's a video that pretty much sums up our feelings about Fridays.

Ever hear the expression "dance like no one is watching"?

Hold on to your hats. Being stuck in traffic is no trouble at all for this woman, who clearly has the music in her. In fact, when you're grooving to your jams, why not get out of your car and start dancing in the street? Especially if you have some moves.

Someone get this lady on Dancing With the Stars. 

