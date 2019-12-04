Willie Nelson Says He’s Quit Smoking Marijuana

The legendary country singer and weed connoisseur said he's no longer smoking marijuana due to ongoing breathing issues. In a recent interview with San Antonio’s KSAT, Willie Nelson, who is known to be a weed advocate and avid user of marijuana, revealed that he has stopped smoking.

Video of Willie Nelson says he’s no longer smoking marijuana due to breathing issues

The 86-year-old said, “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”

“I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever,” he said. “And that almost killed me.”

In April, in an interview with Rolling Stone he told the magazine marijuana became his singular drug of choice after giving up cigarettes and whiskey. He credits weed to saving his life.

"I wouldn't be alive," Nelson told Rolling Stone. "I wouldn't have lived 85 years if I'd have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people."

"I don't smoke anymore. I take better care of myself," Nelson told KSAT.

This past August Nelson had to cancel shows for a month due to breathing problems. He resumed the tour the next month.

While he plans to stop smoking he is not planning on stopping touring anytime soon. He says, “Singing for an hour on stage is the best exercise for his lungs.” He also added that the tour bus is home to him, and that there is no better feeling than stepping on stage.

Via: CNN