Willie Nelson & Paul McCartney Like To Play Private Parties Together On The Weekends

Apparently, Willie Nelson and Paul McCartney have a weekend side gig…together!

Perhaps during their downtime or in between real gigs, the two team up for duets at private parties. Unfortunately, we have no idea what private party this comes from, but according to Willie’s Instagram, these two tore it up over the weekend.

Willie on the guitar, Paul of the piano as they boast of the "party that nearly everyone in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere wishes they could have attended."

What the heck? Where could they have been performing? Why didn't we get an invite? How is it possible there is NO video footage of this epic moment?