Will Smith Says He Would Tell His Younger Self Not To Pass On ‘The Matrix’

What advice would you give your younger self? Will Smith said he would tell himself not to do the ‘Wild Wild West’.

Will Smith is currently out doing press for his new movie ‘Gemini Man’ where he plays both an older and younger version of himself. During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Smith was asked if there was any advice that he would give his younger self.

His response, don’t do the ‘Wild Wild West’.

“Hey man, don’t do 'Wild Wild West.' I would say ‘dude, do Neo,’ because I got offered The Matrix.”

Before Keanu Reeves was offered the titular role of Neo in the Matrix franchise, the Wachowskis first offered the role to Smith. He passed after they explained how some of the action sequences would be filmmed.

Via: Huff Post