Will Smith Doesn’t Mind All The Jokes About Him As The ‘Aladdin’ Genie

The Actor Says He Found The Negative Reaction To His Blue Genie To Be “Funny”

April 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Will_Smith

Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV

It’s going to take a lot more than internet trolls to keep Will Smith down. After countless memes and negative comments were made about his portrayal as the genie in the upcoming ‘Aladdin’ film, the 50 year old actor says he found it all to be “funny.”

In a recent interview, Will Smith said he was able to bounce back from the scrutiny of his all blue look in the ‘Aladdin’ trailer, and even found some of the memes humorous. “It was very funny. There was a Sonic The Hedgehog / Genie frog. Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no Internet. It’s a new thing that I’m trying to get a handle on,” said Smith.

The first teaser trailer for ‘Aladdin’ was released during the Golden Globes this year. After Smith appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly as the genie, the backlash began. Quickly memes were made, and reaction was initially very negative.

Eventually, the internet eased up as another trailer was released in March that helped win many fans over. According to director Guy Ritchie, “It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially.” The new live action version of ‘Aladdin hits theaters May 24th.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Will Smith
Aladdin
live-action
new movie

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes