Will Smith Gave Robin Williams A Touching Tribute On Instagram

There’s been a lot of controversy regarding Will Smith starring in Disney’s live-action Aladdin. Just about every photo that’s come out of Will Smith has been genie is pretty cringe-worthy.

This past week Disney released the full trailer for their highly anticipated live-action adaptation. Now that we have finally gotten to see Smiths genie in action people have started to change their minds about his take on the character.

If you haven’t seen the new trailer yet, check it out below.

Video of Disney&#039;s Aladdin Official Trailer - In Theaters May 24!

A few days after the trailer dropped Smith took to Instagram to share a colorful piece of artwork and to say thank you to the original genie. Smith understands that the late Robin Williams made the character so iconic, that taking on the role would be a huge responsibility.

Smith posted a picture that artist Luigi Lucarelli had made and wrote in the caption, “I know Genies don’t have Feet... But you left some Big Shoes to fill. R.I.P., Robin! And Thank You, Luigi Lucarelli Love the art work!"

Check out the photo below.

What do you think after seeing the new trailer? Does Will Smith have it takes to make this new genie as memorable as Robin Williams?

Via: Today Show