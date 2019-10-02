Will Smith Came Out With A Limited-Edition Bel-Air Clothing Line

New Fresh Prince merchandise

October 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Will Smith

Credit: Imagn/ © Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV
Shoping

Will Smith has officially announced via Instagram that he has a new clothing line inspired by his beloved character from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

See the video below for some of the "Fresh Prince' merchandise:

I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! Link in bio

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

The limited-edition athleisure clothing line is dedicated to the 90’s sitcom.  As of now Bel-Air Athletics has 26 outfit pieces available for sale on his website.  The clothing pieces and styles vary, he has options from T-shirt, hoodies, socks, shorts, hats, and a reversible track jacket.

Besides the style assortment, there is a price range on the items offered. Items available vary from $6 to $200.

Clothing pieces are available to buy now and will only be available until Monday, October 14th.

Via: Entertainment Weekly

Tags: 
Will Smith
Fresh Prince Of Bel-air
Clothing Line
Athleisure
Limited-Edition

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes