Will Smith Came Out With A Limited-Edition Bel-Air Clothing Line

Will Smith has officially announced via Instagram that he has a new clothing line inspired by his beloved character from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

See the video below for some of the "Fresh Prince' merchandise:

The limited-edition athleisure clothing line is dedicated to the 90’s sitcom. As of now Bel-Air Athletics has 26 outfit pieces available for sale on his website. The clothing pieces and styles vary, he has options from T-shirt, hoodies, socks, shorts, hats, and a reversible track jacket.

Besides the style assortment, there is a price range on the items offered. Items available vary from $6 to $200.

Clothing pieces are available to buy now and will only be available until Monday, October 14th.

Via: Entertainment Weekly