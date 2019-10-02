Will Smith Came Out With A Limited-Edition Bel-Air Clothing Line
New Fresh Prince merchandise
Will Smith has officially announced via Instagram that he has a new clothing line inspired by his beloved character from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’
See the video below for some of the "Fresh Prince' merchandise:
I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! Link in bio
The limited-edition athleisure clothing line is dedicated to the 90’s sitcom. As of now Bel-Air Athletics has 26 outfit pieces available for sale on his website. The clothing pieces and styles vary, he has options from T-shirt, hoodies, socks, shorts, hats, and a reversible track jacket.
Besides the style assortment, there is a price range on the items offered. Items available vary from $6 to $200.
Clothing pieces are available to buy now and will only be available until Monday, October 14th.
Via: Entertainment Weekly