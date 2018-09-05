It's A Mini Fresh Prince Reunion! Will Smith & Alfonso Ribeiro Had A Playdate

September 5, 2018
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended years ago after just six seasons, but the relationships made on set were built to last a lifetime.

Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro haven't worked together since the 90s, however they've remained friends throughout the years. And how cool is it that they still hang out?!?!?! Earlier this week, Will and Alfonso had a mini Fresh Prince reunion. Big Willy even called Alfonso...

     "One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!!"

One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!! @therealalfonsoribeiro

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Ahhhh, so much love here. We can feel it too!

