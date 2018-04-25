Wild About Harry's, a Dallas Favorite on Knox Street, Is Closing

A Dallas favorite will be closing up shop soon. Wild About Harry's on Knox Street recently announced on Instagram and Facebook it will be closing its doors May 15, if not sooner. The restaurant is popular for its hot dogs and frozen custard. The post featured a collage of photos including the popular life-size Hot Dog Man statue that greets customers as they walk up to the restuarant.

Wild About Harry's has been a staple on Knox for over 20 years and is one of the last few touches of Dallas in the area. The restaurant operates alongside chains and other businesses such as Apple, Weir's Furniture, and Starbucks. While their location in Deep Ellum will remain open, Wild About Harry's has expressed interest in opening another location, possibly in the Highland Park area.