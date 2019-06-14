Roger Daltrey Blasts ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Says He’s Not Sure Rami Malek Deserved An Oscar

A lot of critics didn’t agree with the 2018 biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’; but that didn’t seem to stop the movie from making millions of dollars and winning several awards.

During a Q&A Who frontman, Roger Daltrey was asked what he thought of ‘Bomhemian Rhapsody’ and if he would ever do a biopic. Daltrey responded by saying that he applauded Rami Malek's performance, but that the script was “thin.”

'I've watched Bohemian Rhapsody, I thought Rami was great. He deserved the awards, don't know about an Oscar, but he definitely deserved to be honored. He did a great job with a very thin script.'

When asked about a biopic of his own, Daltrey thought it shouldn’t be about him but Keith Moon instead.

“I am definitely making the film about Keith when I get the right script. I don’t want to make a biopic, I want a drama where Keith is the central character.”

On Thursday Daltrey took to Instagram to talk about some of his previous comments about ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

'Some of the comments on my previous post about the 'accuracy' of the Bohemian Rhapsody film make me realize that many people don't understand what 'accurate' means in the context of a biopic – rather than a documentary.

'Stop and think about it. You're trying to portray 20 years in two hours of screen time. And you have a story you want to tell about the emotional and spiritual journey of a man in the context of his family and friends, and his entire life's work.

'You want to tell the story honestly, decently, without avoiding any important issues, yet without gratuitous prurient detail. You want it to make sense to people of all races, colours, sexual proclivities and ages. And, crucially, you want it to be entertaining, emotionally inspiring, or else why bother?!

“Think about the vast amount of situations and millions of words actually spoken in that 20 years. There is no way to do tell your story without compressing time scales, moving events around, condensing multiple conversations over years into single scenes, amalgamating characters, and basically LEAVING 99.9 per cent of what actually happened OUT!!!”

'A few armchair critics think, by comparing the film’s narrative with scraps that they’ve picked up from press stories, unauthorised biographies, etc, that they see ‘mistakes’?

'I can assure you all that not a single, word, action, emotion in Bohemian Rhapsody is there by accident, or for any other reason than to provide an insight, a clue to the big picture, a brush stroke in a coherent portrait of a man and his life and dreams.

'The fact that this movie has become by far the most successful biopic in history tells me that we - or actually the whole BR team - on the whole - got it right.'

Via: Daily Mail