Jimmy Fallon And The Who Perform ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ With Classroom Instruments

The Who can pretty much make any instrument sound good.

While making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Who played a classic; only they didn’t use their own instruments.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend joined The Roots and Jimmy Fallon in playing ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ entirely on instruments you would find in a classroom. Daltrey was on vocals and tambourine, Pete Townshend played a toy guitar, Fallon was also on vocals while Questlove played bongos.

At the very end of the song, Pete smashed his toy guitar like a real rock star. It’s definitely a new take on a classic song; check out the video below.

Video of Jimmy Fallon, The Who &amp; The Roots Sing &quot;Won&#039;t Get Fooled Again&quot; (Classroom Instruments)

Via: UDiscover Music