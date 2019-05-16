Jimmy Fallon And The Who Perform ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ With Classroom Instruments

May 16, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Music
Newsletter Features
Rock

The Who can pretty much make any instrument sound good. 

While making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Who played a classic; only they didn’t use their own instruments. 

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend joined The Roots and Jimmy Fallon in playing ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ entirely on instruments you would find in a classroom. Daltrey was on vocals and tambourine, Pete Townshend played a toy guitar, Fallon was also on vocals while Questlove played bongos. 

At the very end of the song, Pete smashed his toy guitar like a real rock star. It’s definitely a new take on a classic song; check out the video below. 

Via: UDiscover Music

Tags: 
The Who
Pete Townshend
Roger Daltrey
Jimmy Fallon
The Roots
Won’t Get Fooled Again
Classroom Instruments

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes