Who Paid Nearly $1.5 Million for Dallas' Robert E. Lee Statue?

June 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Billy Kidd
Features
The City of Dallas will make a profit on this controversial statue removal, thanks to .. LawDude.

We don’t know the actual identity yet, but more will be revealed. Online bidding became fast and furious with LawDude and MustangJerry driving up the price in the end.

The Dallas Morning News’ Robert Wilonsky gives a most entertaining account of the process in his column.

This auction price tag more than covers removal and storage costs incurred thus far, as well as the upcoming removal of the Confederate War Memorial.

Here’s the dramatic video of the Lee statue being hauled away in 2017.

 

Robert E. Lee
statue
City of Dallas

