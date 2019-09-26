The Who Cancel Their Houston Show Mid Way Through Their Set

On Wednesday The Who were in Houston, the band took to the stage and played eight songs before cutting the set short. Before walking off the stage, lead singer Roger Daltrey told the crowd at the Toyota Center.

"I think I should quit while I am ahead."

According to ABC 13 Houston, the rest of the band followed and took a short 10-minute break. Guitarist Pete Townshend came out to address the crowd about what had been going on and promised that the band would be coming back to Houston.

“I am really, really sorry. Roger cannot actually speak now. There's a bit of an issue where we do one day on, one day off...Roger's vocal surgeon insists he has a day off. So when we can come back, I don't know, but I swear to you, when we come back, we will honor your tickets."

The Who has yet to release an official statement about Daltrey's voice or the status of the Who's next show.