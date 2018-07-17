The Rock's Daughter Compliments His "Boobies" During A Swim Lesson

Out of the mouths of babes. There's no filter, they just say whatever comes to mind.

It looks like the Rock's 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, already has a pretty good sense of humor. While getting a swim lesson from dear old dad, she was preoccupied with his pecs. Or as she like to call them, "boobies." In fact, she made a point to compliment her daddy's "brown boobies."

Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim. Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. ---- Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Too cute!

