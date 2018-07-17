The Rock's Daughter Compliments His "Boobies" During A Swim Lesson

Out of the mouths of babes. There's no filter, they just say whatever comes to mind.

It looks like the Rock's 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, already has a pretty good sense of humor. While getting a swim lesson from dear old dad, she was preoccupied with his pecs. Or as she like to call them, "boobies." In fact, she made a point to compliment her daddy's "brown boobies."

Too cute!