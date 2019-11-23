Whatasize The Yard Christmas Décor

This year Whataburger is coming out with some holiday themed merchandise. They first came out with a Christmas sweater earlier this month, and they cannot seem to get enough out of the holiday cheer. Now they recently came out with another addition to their holiday collection.

Whataburger added their newest Christmas decoration, an inflatable Santa Claus popping out of a Whataburger cup. The inflatable decoration measures 7-feet-5-inches. This decoration is ideal for the holiday yard.

The inflatable is on sell at Whataburger’s online store website for $85.99.

Whataburger lovers have mixed feelings over the new décor. Some love it and some feel like it is ridiculously overpriced. One thing is for sure Whataburger is planning to release another holiday product announcement on their online shop by next week. As of now they have fun Christmas ornaments, Christmas sweater and a fun themed beanie and scarf set.

Via: Fox