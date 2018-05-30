Whataburgers Hickory Smoked Bacon Will Now Be Sold Here In DFW

What started out as spicy ketchup and pancake batter being sold in stores, has now led to bacon.

Whataburger has announced that they will now sell their Hickory Smoked Bacon at H-E-B and Central Market stores here in Texas. This shouldn't be to much of a surprise, they already sell Whataburger chips, salsa and sausage at stores. Don't rush to your closest Central Market just yet, the price of Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon will vary depending on the store.

Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel said in a press release that “Whether fans are topping mac and cheese or adding crumbles to baked potatoes, we’re proud to introduce Whataburger’s Hickory Smoked Bacon and make it easier than ever for fans to cook up their favorites from home. H-E-B has been a great partner to us and we look forward to hearing about all the unique pairings our customers create with the newest addition to our grocery lineup.”

Which Whataburger product will they bring to stores next?

Via: Austin 360