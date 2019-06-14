Whataburger Sells Majority Of Stake To Chicago Investment Firm

The family-owned burger chain is no longer family owned.

On Friday, Texas-based restaurant Whataburger announced that BDT Capital Partners in Chicago had acquired a majority stake in the company. In a statement, Whataburger said that under new ownership they would immediately begin their expansion plans.

Whataburger will continue to be headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and its founders, the Dobson family, will keep a minority ownership position in the company. Tom Dobson said in a statement that selling part of the company is both exciting and bittersweet.

“Whataburger has been the heart and soul of our family legacy for nearly 70 years, but we feel really good about the partnership with BDT. They have a track record of success with businesses as special as ours that want to grow while preserving culture and family history. They are trusted advisors and partners who have worked closely with other family businesses and they have a tremendous reputation for doing the right thing.”

BDT Capital holds majority shares in Sara Lee's coffee brand, Panera, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Dunkin' and Einstein's.

The Dobson Family founded Whataburger in Corpus Christi in August of 1950. Today there are more than 800 Whataburger stores in 10 states.

Via: The Statesman