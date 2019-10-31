Whataburger Is Now Selling Custom Boots

You’ll be the coolest person at Whataburger when you're wearing a pair of these boots.

Whataburger is always bringing their fans some of the most unique pieces of merchandise to brag about. Now the fast-food chain has partnered with Justin Boots to give us a costume pair of cowboy boots.

These “Whataboots’ are made right here in Texas and are white with orange stitching and feature the Whataburger logo. The best part, they have a pair for both men and women.

These boots can be yours for the price of $249.99. Better start saving up, Christmas is right around the corner.

Thanks @RandyRogersBand for being the inspiration! Custom Whataburger boots are now available online! https://t.co/qYG1SNf1Jk — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) October 27, 2019

Via: Click 2 Houston