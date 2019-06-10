Whataburger Releases New Running Shoes

In need of an awesome Fathers Day gift that leaves your dad jaw dropped? 

How about a Whataburger gift card? 

Anyone can stop by and pick one of those up, how about something even better? Like a pair of Whataburger socks and a matching bow tie for when he goes into the office. You know he wants to show off his love for Whataburger. 

If that doesn’t say the perfect fathers day gift, then these new What-a-shoes might. Whataburger is now selling a pair of custom canvas shoes and a pair of custom running shoes. The canvas shoe is orange with a white Whataburger logo pattern. The running shoes are gray, orange and white with the flying W on the side. 

Both pairs of shoes are priced at $42.99 and are available online. But if that's a little out of your price range, they are also selling a Whataburger flag, and doormat. 

What Whataburger merchandise do you think your dad would want? 

Via: Austin Culture Map

